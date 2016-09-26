Rigel to cut R&D

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is restructuring after receiving positive Phase III clinical results for fostamatinib, its oral SKY inhibitor for chronic immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disease. The company says it will reduce its staff by 38%—eliminating 46 positions, mostly in research—as it builds a commercial organization to support the anticipated launch of the drug. The move is expected to save up to $20 million annually.
