Two Japanese agchem firms will unite

Two Japanese producers of agrochemicals, Kumiai Chemical Industry and Ihara Chemical Industry, have agreed to merge. For a few years now, the two have been collaborating, with Ihara producing active ingredients and Kumiai taking care of sales. In its latest fiscal year, Kumiai had sales of $600 million; Ihara’s sales were $410 million. The firms say the merger is a response to “the perpetually changing business environment surrounding the agriculture and agricultural chemical business.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter