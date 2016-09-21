Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

UN targets antimicrobial resistance

United Nations meeting and industry declaration focus on health issue

by Ann M. Thayer
September 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
The Medicines Co.’s Carbavance antibiotic was designed to address gram-negative bacteria, including the antimicrobial-resistant Klebsiella pneumonia shown in this scanning electron micrograph (pink) interacting with a human white blood cell (blue).
A photo of The Medicines Co.’s Carbavance antibiotic interacting with a human white blood cell.
Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
The Medicines Co.’s Carbavance antibiotic was designed to address gram-negative bacteria, including the antimicrobial-resistant Klebsiella pneumonia shown in this scanning electron micrograph (pink) interacting with a human white blood cell (blue).

Taking the unusual step of focusing on a health issue, the United Nations’ General Assembly convened a one-day meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The goal: a global commitment to addressing the AMR challenge.

Among items on the meeting agenda, attendees sought to reaffirm a World Health Organization plan for tackling AMR published in May 2015. They also called for the creation of national plans, programs, and policies to support efforts against AMR.

To coincide with the meeting, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations issued an AMR roadmap that builds on a declaration endorsed by more than 100 companies at the World Economic Forum in January. The 13 major firms that signed the roadmap committed to reducing the development of AMR; improving access to antibiotics, vaccines, and diagnostics; investing in R&D; and collaborating with governments and others.

In advance of the meeting, a draft UN declaration acknowledged the need to both understand AMR and develop therapies. In order that R&D be “needs-driven and evidence-based,” the declaration urged delinking R&D costs from drug prices and sales volumes.

The draft document also called for effective innovation and R&D models. Along these lines, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority announced partnerships to codevelop products with the Medicines Co. and Roche.

BARDA will pay the Medicines Co. up to $132 million over five years to develop multiple antibiotics. Similarly, Roche will receive up to $152 million over five years to develop both antibiotics and bacterial diagnostics.

Rather than standard government contracts, the agreements use a transaction authority granted under the Pandemic & All Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006. Previously, BARDA used this authority to sign drug development deals with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline focused on antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Drug-resistant infections have the potential to cause a level of economic damage worse than that caused by the 2008 financial crisis, according to the World Bank. Two days before the UN meeting, it released a new report analyzing the economic impact of AMR.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CEPI has $3.5 billion plan to prevent pandemics
Extent of antibiotic resistance unknown, report finds
Nonprofits invest in tackling drug-resistant bacteria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE