Amgen licenses RNAi drugs from Arrowhead

Amgen has licensed RNAi drug and subcutaneous drug delivery technology from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for cardiovascular disease. The big biotech firm will pay Arrowhead $35 million up front, $22 million in an equity investment, and up to $617 million in option and milestone payments. The deal includes Arrowhead’s RNAi ARC-LPA program, which brings molecules designed to reduce elevated lipoprotein(a), a risk factor for heart disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter