A silent liver disease epidemic
As nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, stealthily becomes a leading cause of liver transplants, drug companies are racing to develop treatments
October 3, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 39
After years of burning it, companies are starting to recover the ubiquitous tree biopolymer
Chemists advance single-atom supported catalysts from farfetched idea to reality
Advances in electronic skin could lead to better prosthetics and more independent robots
A veteran chemist lays out the challenges and benefits of working for one of today’s nonprofit environmental organizations
Built to ensure quality of raw materials, consortium still struggles to sign on generic drugmakers
Manus Biosynthesis has developed a scalable fermentation process to make rebaudioside M, a highly sought zero-calorie sugar substitute