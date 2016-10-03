Advertisement

October 3, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 39

As nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, stealthily becomes a leading cause of liver transplants, drug companies are racing to develop treatments

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 94 | Issue 39
Drug Development

A silent liver disease epidemic

As nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, stealthily becomes a leading cause of liver transplants, drug companies are racing to develop treatments

Has lignin’s time finally come?

After years of burning it, companies are starting to recover the ubiquitous tree biopolymer

Taking catalysis to the atomic limit

Chemists advance single-atom supported catalysts from farfetched idea to reality

  • Materials

    Engineers work to improve that electric feel

    Advances in electronic skin could lead to better prosthetics and more independent robots

  • Environment

    Perspectives: Nonprofit groups come in many colors

    A veteran chemist lays out the challenges and benefits of working for one of today’s nonprofit environmental organizations

  • Business

    Rx-360 comes of age

    Built to ensure quality of raw materials, consortium still struggles to sign on generic drugmakers

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Cooking up the ultimate sweetener

Manus Biosynthesis has developed a scalable fermentation process to make rebaudioside M, a highly sought zero-calorie sugar substitute

Business & Policy Concentrates

