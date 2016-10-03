Applications open for SCI Scholars Program

The SCI Scholars Program is accepting applications for its 10-week industrial internships.
The SCI Scholars Summer Internship Program was developed by the American Chemical Society, the Society of Chemical Industry, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers to introduce chemistry and chemical engineering students to careers in the chemical industry.
Participants receive a $6,000 to $10,000 stipend and a certificate. An additional $1,000 is provided to support further professional development. Participants also have the opportunity to recognize an influential high school science teacher, who receives a certificate and $1,000.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, college sophomores or juniors, and chemistry or chemical engineering majors and have at least a 3.5 GPA. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter