Borealis eyes propane dehydrogenation

European chemical maker Borealis is conducting a feasibility study for a propane dehydrogenation plant at its Kallo, Belgium, site. The plant would have the capacity to convert propane into 740,000 metric tons of propylene per year. Borealis will make a final decision in early 2018. The company says the plant would secure raw materials for its polypropylene business, which faces dwindling volumes of propylene from Europe’s ethylene crackers and refineries.
