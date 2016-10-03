BASF will replace the acetylene plant at its headquarters site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, with a new 90,000-metric-ton-per-year plant by the end of 2019. Some 20 facilities at the site use acetylene as a starting material, BASF says.
Clariant plans its first hair care competence center, near São Paulo, Brazil. To open early next year, the 240-m2 facility will house applications and formulations labs. Clariant says 20% of growth in the hair care market comes from Brazil.
Givaudan has opened a clove leaf oil processing plant in Madagascar. The facility will take in hundreds of metric tons of clove leaf oil a year from local farmers and convert it into derivatives such as eugenol for flavors and fragrances, the firm says.
Cool Planet has raised $9 million from investors to commercialize its Cool Terra Engineered Biocarbon. The Colorado-based firm was founded in 2009 to make fuel from biomass via pyrolysis but has refocused on a by-product of the process that can be added to soil to trap nutrients.
BASF Chairman Kurt Bock has been elected chairman of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) for a two-year term. Bock previously served a two-year stint as president of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) beginning in 2013.
Monsanto will license CRISPR/Cas genome-editing technology for use in agriculture from the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard. The nonexclusive agreement gives Monsanto access to several patents that it will use to improve crops.
Selvita, a Polish contract research organization, has signed a deal to buy land in Kraków, Poland, where it plans to build new laboratories. The firm says the site is close to its current facilities and could accommodate a laboratory-office complex for about 1,000 employees.
Fortis Therapeutics has launched with $18 million in financing to develop antibody-drug conjugates. Fortis’s technology came out of the labs of University of California, San Francisco, professor Bin Liu, who discovered a receptor that is overexpressed in many people with late-stage prostate cancer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter