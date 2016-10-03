Cambrex gets PharmaCore

The pharmaceutical chemical maker Cambrex will pay $25 million to acquire PharmaCore, a High Point, N.C.-based developer of small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients for clinical trials. PharmaCore has annual sales of $15 million to $17 million and employs nearly 40 chemists, most of whom hold Ph.D.s. Cambrex says the company will complement its large-scale manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe.
