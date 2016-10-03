Canon invests in T2 Biosystems

Canon USA has purchased a nearly 20% stake in T2 Biosystems, a maker of time-domain nuclear magnetic resonance diagnostics, for $40 million. T2 has worked with the molecular diagnostics arm of Canon since 2015 to develop a test panel for Lyme disease. T2 expects to use the funds to grow its business and launch a sepsis detection panel in 2017. The firm’s technology was developed by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital and MIT.
