Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Ionic Liquids

Chevron embraces ionic liquids

Oil company uses the novel salts as alkylation catalyst in place of hydrofluoric acid

by Michael McCoy
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A photo of the demonstration alkylation unit at Chevron’s Salt Lake City refinery.
Credit: Honeywell
The demonstration alkylation unit at Chevron’s Salt Lake City refinery.

Chevron will convert the alkylation catalyst used in its Salt Lake City refinery from the toxic and corrosive chemical hydrofluoric acid to an ionic liquid. The planned switch takes ionic liquids a step closer to becoming mainstream materials and could presage big changes in the refining industry as well.

The big oil firm began developing ionic liquids as alkylation catalysts in 1999 and has run a demonstration unit in Salt Lake City for the past five years. It plans to start building a full-scale alkylation plant next year. After the plant is completed in 2020, Chevron will remove all HF-specific equipment and its inventory of HF from the site.

Ionic liquids, salts that are liquid at temperatures below 100 °C, have long fascinated chemists, but they have often seemed like a technology in need of an application. Two successful applications are BASF’s use of ionic liquids as acid-scavenging agents and Petronas’s ionic-liquid-based process for removing mercury from natural gas.

Tom Welton, a professor at Imperial College London who studies ionic liquids, says Chevron’s project will represent the largest-scale chemical synthesis using ionic liquids to date. “It will certainly have the greatest impact of any process introduced so far,” he says, noting that the new facility’s output will end up in the fuel that powers our cars.

The Chevron technology could also have a big impact on how the refining industry carries out alkylation. Refiners use alkylation to combine low-molecular-weight alkanes and alkenes into high-octane gasoline components. Today, more than half of the alkylation capacity in the U.S. is based on HF, according to the energy consulting firm Stratas Advisors. HF releases in Texas and Pennsylvania have prompted calls for the phaseout of HF in refineries.

Chevron says it developed the new process not for safety reasons but for the lower catalyst consumption and ease of on-site regeneration it offers. Chevron has licensed the technology to Honeywell UOP, which will market it to the refining industry and supply the catalyst, a chloroaluminate ionic liquid with a proprietary composition.

Honeywell calls the process, named Isoalky, the first successful liquid alkylation technology to be introduced in 75 years.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Next Wave completes ethylene-to-alkylate plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Honeywell technology used for Eneos hydrogen carrier system
Second US refiner adopts ionic liquid-based alkylation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE