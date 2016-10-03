Advertisement

People

Christine Jaworek-Lopes

by Linda Wang
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Christine Jaworek-Lopes
Credit: Courtesy of the Jaworek-Lopes family
Credit: Courtesy of the Jaworek-Lopes family

Christine Jaworek-Lopes, 45, died on May 21 in Hanover, Mass.

“Chris, or Dr. J-Lo, as her students called her, was the National Chemistry Week (NCW) and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day coordinator for the ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) for more than 10 years, establishing lasting relationships between the local section and Boston-area museums. Chris took home a ChemLuminary Award in 2012 for most creative use of a theme at NCW during the International Year of Chemistry in 2011. The 2015 recipient of the prestigious NESACS Henry A. Hill Award, Chris was a true chemistry ambassador in her volunteer roles at the local, divisional, and national levels of ACS, as well as in her classroom at Emmanuel College and in her own community of Hanover, Mass.”—Jennifer Maclachlan, friend and NESACS colleague

Most recent title: associate professor of chemistry, Emmanuel College

Education: B.S., chemistry, Tufts University, 1992; Ph.D., chemistry, Tufts University, 1996

Survivors: husband, Joshua Lopes; daughter, Cassie; son, Zach; and stepdaughters, Abby and Lindsay

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

