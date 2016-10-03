Christine Jaworek-Lopes, 45, died on May 21 in Hanover, Mass.
“Chris, or Dr. J-Lo, as her students called her, was the National Chemistry Week (NCW) and Chemists Celebrate Earth Day coordinator for the ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) for more than 10 years, establishing lasting relationships between the local section and Boston-area museums. Chris took home a ChemLuminary Award in 2012 for most creative use of a theme at NCW during the International Year of Chemistry in 2011. The 2015 recipient of the prestigious NESACS Henry A. Hill Award, Chris was a true chemistry ambassador in her volunteer roles at the local, divisional, and national levels of ACS, as well as in her classroom at Emmanuel College and in her own community of Hanover, Mass.”—Jennifer Maclachlan, friend and NESACS colleague
Most recent title: associate professor of chemistry, Emmanuel College
Education: B.S., chemistry, Tufts University, 1992; Ph.D., chemistry, Tufts University, 1996
Survivors: husband, Joshua Lopes; daughter, Cassie; son, Zach; and stepdaughters, Abby and Lindsay
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter