Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Connectosomes deliver drugs straight to the cytoplasm

Transport via cell-derived lipid vesicles with built-in channels decreases the necessary dose of cancer drug by at least an order of magnitude

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Encasing drugs in nanoparticles can help get them across cell membranes. But because cells often take up such nanoparticles via endocytosis, the drugs can end up trapped in endosomes. Biomedical engineering professor Jeanne C. Stachowiak, grad student Avinash K. Gadok, and coworkers at the University of Texas, Austin, bypass this problem by using structures called connectosomes to deliver drugs straight into the cytoplasm (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b05191). The lipid membranes of these connectosomes are densely populated with gap junctions, channels for exchanging molecules between cells. The researchers harvest the connectosomes from the plasma membranes of donor cells engineered to produce a large number of connexins, the proteins that make up gap junctions. The researchers can load drugs into the donor cells so the drugs are encapsulated as the connectosomes form. Alternatively, they can incubate the connectosomes in a solution of the desired cargo. In cell assays, connectosomes reduced the necessary dose of the anticancer drug doxorubicin by about one order of magnitude compared with free doxorubicin and by several orders of magnitude compared with doxorubicin encapsulated in conventional liposomes.

Schematic showing the formation of connectosomes.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Connectosomes are formed by blebbing them from the membranes of cells that are engineered to produce a large number of gap junctions (green).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles enable oral insulin delivery in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tubular Strings Of Proteins Might One Day Deliver Cancer Drugs To Tumor Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-Assembly Gives Anticancer Drug An Edge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE