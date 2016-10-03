Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Court halts new requirement for fertilizer storage

by Glenn Hess
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A federal court has delayed a federal requirement that facilities storing 4,536 kg or more of anhydrous ammonia meet the same safety standards as chemical manufacturers. OSHA imposed the requirements in the wake of a 2013 explosion of another fertilizer, ammonium nitrate, at a facility in West, Texas, that killed 15 people and leveled part of the town. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit determined that OSHA illegally imposed the extensive new safety requirements on retail dealers of anhydrous ammonia fertilizer without giving them a chance to comment formally. In its Sept. 23 decision, the court found that OSHA violated federal procedure when the agency used a guidance memo to narrow exemptions to its process safety management standard for hazardous chemicals. OSHA’s move would require smaller vendors to buy new storage tanks. For now, retailers, who filed the suit, will remain exempt from process safety management requirements—at least until OSHA issues a final rule, which could take several years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE