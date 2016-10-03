Daniel J. Sandman, 74, died on March 4 in Acton, Mass.
“Dan was the consummate academic. An organic chemist, he was a pioneer in the modern study of electromagnetic and optical phenomena in organic polymer solids. After a successful career at Xerox and GTE Labs, he became a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and associate director for the Center for Advanced Materials there. All will remember him for his dry wit, straightforwardness, and vast knowledge on so many topics. He was a devoted husband and father. Despite numerous health issues, he continued to work until the date of his death.”—Alma Sandman, wife
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Education: B.S., chemistry, Drexel University, 1964; Ph.D., chemistry, Princeton University, 1968
Survivors: wife, Alma; daughters, Suzanne Pasko and Karen; and six grandchildren. Predeceased by son, Dan
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter