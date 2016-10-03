Ginkgo signs trio of microbe deals

Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston start-up, has signed agreements to develop customized microbe strains for the agriculture giants Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland. The firms will use the organisms to produce chemicals, ingredients, and industrial enzymes from crops via fermentation. Improvements will make current processes higher-yielding and more sustainable, they say. Separately, Ginkgo will work with Genomatica, a biobased chemical technology firm, to market processes for large-volume production of biobased intermediate chemicals.
