Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Glycerol-chomping cyanobacteria work night and day to produce polymer precursors

The engineered bacteria can use both carbon dioxide and glycerol to make 2,3-butanediol

by Ryan Cross
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Cyanobacteria are an attractive candidate for renewable production of microbe-derived chemicals, thanks to their plantlike power that converts sunlight and carbon dioxide to energy. But scaling up production is difficult, partially because of sunlight limitations in large industrial facilities. Shota Atsumi at the University of California, Davis, is seeking to bypass that problem by engineering the cyanobacteria species Synechococcus elongatus to metabolize a second carbon source, glycerol: a cheap and abundant by-product of biodiesel production. “Glycerol provides an energy source at nighttime; otherwise, we can only use half the day,” Atsumi says. He previously engineered the species to produce 2,3-butanediol, a common polymer precursor (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci.USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1213024110). In the new study, Atsumi inserted genes for enzymes that enable glycerol digestion in cyanobacteria, allowing them to produce 2,3-butanediol both day and night, approximately quadrupling the previous output (ACS Synth. Biol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.6b00239). “New uses for glycerol are always good for the development of a sustainable society, since glycerol is a major by-product of the biodiesel industry,” says Ethan I. Lan of National Chiao Tung University. “They made cyanobacterial biochemical production one step closer to industrialization,” Lan says.

A simplified diagram showing the conversion of vegetable oil into glycerol and biodiesel. The engineered Synechococcus elongatus takes up the glycerol, digests it, and downstream products are eventually turned into 2,3-butanediol.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Synthetic Biology
The engineered cyanobacteria use the added enzymes, represented by the red arrows, to digest glycerol and convert its downstream metabolites into the final product 2,3-butanediol.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Engineered Yeast Turn Three Carbon Compounds Into Ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased Lactic Acid Gets A Tad Greener
Engineered Bacterium Directly Converts Biomass To Ethanol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE