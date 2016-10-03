Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Honoring anonymous peer reviewers; punny porcupyne T-shirt

by Corinna Wu
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Honoring the unsung heroes of scholarly publishing

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Igor Chirikov
Crapshoot: A pair of dice for making important peer review decisions.
Photo of a pair of dice for making peer review decisions.
Credit: Igor Chirikov
Crapshoot: A pair of dice for making important peer review decisions.

For more than two decades, a large, mysterious cube of concrete has sat forlornly outside of HSE University’s Institute of Education in Moscow. The story is that it was poured to plug up the ventilation shaft for an underground bomb shelter, abandoned after the end of the Cold War. A few months ago, the institute solicited ideas for how to turn the eyesore into something more attractive.

The winner was a project to turn the unsightly concrete block into a monument to scholarly publishing’s unsung heroes: anonymous peer reviewers.

“Peer reviewers are absolutely necessary to advance our knowledge, but their contribution is not always recognized,” says Igor Chirikov, a sociologist who works at HSE and the Center for Studies in Higher Education at the University of California, Berkeley. The craggy monolith reminded him of a giant die—a symbol of the sometimes baffling and hard-to-predict nature of peer review. He held a Kickstarter campaign to transform the block into a fitting tribute to those who decide the fate of the many manuscripts submitted to journals for publication.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Igor Chirikov
Eyesore no more: An unsightly concrete block on the HSE University campus will be turned into a giant die as a monument to anonymous peer reviewers.
Photo of a concrete block that will be painted like a die.
Credit: Igor Chirikov
Eyesore no more: An unsightly concrete block on the HSE University campus will be turned into a giant die as a monument to anonymous peer reviewers.

The concept is to sculpt the block and paint the phrases “Accept,” “Minor Changes,” “Major Changes,” “Revise and Resubmit,” and the dreaded “Reject” on its five visible sides. Project backers who donated $25 will get a die—a “model” of the monument—that can be used to make those difficult peer review decisions. Those who ponied up $40 will get a pair of dice. For $60, donors will get the title of a paper of their choice immortalized on the monument itself. Chirikov cannot guarantee that it won’t end up on the “Reject” side, however.

Like most researchers, Chirikov has been on both sides of the peer review process—he serves as a reviewer for several journals and, as an author, also has suffered from reviewers’ withering comments. “In a way, it’s a monument to all of us,” he tells Newscripts.

Spike in demand for punny ‘porcupyne’ ­T-shirt

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: G. Connor Evans
Prickly pun: G. Connor Evans models the porcupyne T-shirt he created.
Photo of Connor Evans wearing a porcupyne T-shirt.
Credit: G. Connor Evans
Prickly pun: G. Connor Evans models the porcupyne T-shirt he created.

Another online venture has found success recently, though it was one that the creator did not anticipate. In 2013, G. Connor Evans—then a graduate student in polymer science and engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst—produced a funny T-shirt for his fellow students. The design featured a trio of porcupines with spines in the form of various hydrocarbons. Naturally, these chemically altered creatures are porcupane, porcupene, and porcupyne.

Evans sold the shirt on his own, until a few weeks ago when a photo of the shirt was posted on Reddit, and the online chemistry community immediately started to drool. “I WANT IT,” declared one commenter, capturing the feelings of many on the forum. Evans had just defended his thesis and was preparing to start a new job in Maryland, but he hurriedly set up a page on Etsy to deal with the spike in demand. Surely, prickly, pun-loving chemists are grateful for the effort.

Corinna Wuwrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists don’t focus on just the science; they are poets and bakers as well
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perceptive pooches and curious kittens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drawing on science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE