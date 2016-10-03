Ineos drops deal to divest Barex

Ineos won’t sell its Barex business to polymers start-up MSM Poly after all. In July, MSM Poly signed a preliminary agreement to buy intellectual property related to Barex, a copolymer of acrylonitrile and methyl methacrylate that is used in food and drug packaging for its excellent barrier properties but is on the decline in the food market. The companies couldn’t come to terms on a final agreement. Ineos now says it will close its Lima, Ohio, Barex plant and dismantle it.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter