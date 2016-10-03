Milton Kerker, 95, died on May 2 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
“Milt was a world-renowned expert in aerosol and colloid science, a leading researcher in the use of light scattering to study aerosols and colloids, and author of over 200 papers. Milton is probably best remembered for coauthoring the book “The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation.” He was also a pioneer in surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy and an excellent teacher and graduate student and postdoctoral mentor.”—Philip K. Hopke, colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Clarkson University
Education: A.B., chemistry, Columbia University, 1941; Ph.D., chemistry, Columbia University, 1949
Survivors: wife, Reva; daughters, Ruth Ann Hapner and Susan Langmann; and sons, Martin and Joel
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter