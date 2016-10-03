Re: Nobel predictions

In preparation for this week’s announcement of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, a group of prognosticators, including C&EN’s own Matt Davenport and Lauren Wolf, held a webinar on Sept. 28 to discuss their expectations heading into the event. Joining the conversation, webinar attendees took to social media to share their own thoughts.
▸ cenm.ag/2016nobelwebinar
Is it Stan Whittingham and John Goodenough’s year?
Joe Izzo (@JoeAIzzo) via Twitter
Does the #chemnobel panel have any curveballs for the mix? I am thinking similar to #quasicrystals. It’s usually the unexpected!
Rob (@lillywhites100) via Twitter
No matter who wins, it’s the day when chemistry gets on the front page.
Fangwei Gu (@Fangwei_Gu) via Twitter
