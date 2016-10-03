Robert C. Haddon, 73, died on April 21 in Riverside, Calif.
“Robert traveled the long road from Tasmania, Australia, to Pennsylvania, then to AT&T Bell Labs in New Jersey, and finally to California. As a Bell Labs postdoc, he worked with Fred Wudl on organic metals, subsequently becoming a distinguished member of the technical staff. While at Bell Labs, he discovered superconductivity in alkali-metal-doped carbon-60. At the University of California, Riverside, he carried out materials research and made important discoveries in carbon nanotube science. Throughout his career, he maintained a smiling, happy demeanor and was a great friend and colleague. It should not be forgotten that he also had outstanding poker skills, which he displayed periodically.”—Martin Kaplan, colleague and friend
Most recent title: professor of chemistry and environmental engineering, University of California, Riverside; director, Center for Nanoscale Science & Engineering
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Melbourne, 1966; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1971
Survivors: wife, Elena, and two daughters
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter