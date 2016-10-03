SQM is latest to expand LiOH

SQM plans to more than double lithium hydroxide capacity at its facility near Antofagasta, Chile, to 13,500 metric tons per year. The $30 million expansion, to be completed by the end of 2018, will help meet demand for electric vehicle batteries. SQM rivals FMC and Albemarle are also increasing lithium hydroxide capacity. In March, SQM said it will invest $25 million in an Argentine lithium carbonate joint venture.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter