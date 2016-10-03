Sanofi’s Zika vaccine gets funding

The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority will give Sanofi $43.2 million to support the manufacturing of a Zika vaccine. In July, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research transferred its technology for a purified, inactivated Zika virus (ZPIV) vaccine to Sanofi, which agreed to commercialize it. The cash from BARDA will allow Sanofi to improve yields and make the vaccine for Phase II trials. Walter Reed and NIH are conducting Phase I trials.
