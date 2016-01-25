ACS Board December Actions

At its meeting on Dec. 13–15, 2015, in Honolulu, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2016 operating budget with a net contribution from operations of $13.3 million. The board also approved a capital budget of $40.3 million.
The board reelected Pat N. Confalone as board chair for 2016. The board also elected John Adams to the board executive committee for a two-year term and Dorothy Phillips to a one-year term.
The board approved a 2016 fund-raising goal of $3.5 million and designated the ACS Scholars Program, Advancing Chemistry Teaching, and ACS Project SEED as fund-raising priorities for 2016.
The board agreed to review and reinforce its commitment to safety, including in national awards, the ACS Fellows Program, and the Chemical Professional’s Code of Conduct.
In other news, the board approved new strategic alliances with the Chemical Society of Mexico and the Brazilian Chemical Society, for 2016–18, and the renewal of the ACS/South African Chemical Institute Alliance, for 2016–20.
The board also ratified or approved several interim actions, including bylaw amendments on election procedures and member expulsion, and a merger between the Chemical Heritage Foundation and the Life Sciences Foundation. The board also approved the establishment of international chemical sciences chapters in Australia, Brazil, Nigeria, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
