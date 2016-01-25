Pharma Contract Manufacturers Pursue Quantity And Quality

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09404-cover-vialcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09404-cover-vialcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 25, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 4

Custom chemical firms are expanding even as they face more regulatory scrutiny

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 4
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Pharma Contract Manufacturers Pursue Quantity And Quality

Custom chemical firms are expanding even as they face more regulatory scrutiny

Why DuPont Shrunk Its Central Research Unit

Experts see the cuts to the illustrious unit as part of a trend that puts business first

Fog Transports Mercury To Shore, Studies Suggest

Based on work by California-based researchers, a picture is beginning to emerge showing that fog droplets carry the neurotoxin from the ocean to terrestrial ecosystems

  • Industrial Safety

    One Dead And Five Hospitalized From Early-Stage Clinical Trial

    Portuguese firm Bial has released little information about the enzyme inhibitor it was testing, leaving scientists to speculate about what went wrong

  • Business

    Shooting For A Quantum Leap

    Computational chemistry is reemerging as a viable means of accelerating drug discovery, but it has a long way to go

  • Materials

    How Laser Cooling Is Changing The Ion-Beam Game

    Supercold atoms could lead to smaller beams of more atomic flavors for electronics and spectroscopy

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Patent Picks: Marine Coating Technologies

A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly marine coatings, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sit On Your Phone, Pee In Your Socks

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT