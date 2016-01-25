Pharma Contract Manufacturers Pursue Quantity And Quality

January 25, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 4
Custom chemical firms are expanding even as they face more regulatory scrutiny
Cover image:
Credit:
Custom chemical firms are expanding even as they face more regulatory scrutiny
Experts see the cuts to the illustrious unit as part of a trend that puts business first
Based on work by California-based researchers, a picture is beginning to emerge showing that fog droplets carry the neurotoxin from the ocean to terrestrial ecosystems
Portuguese firm Bial has released little information about the enzyme inhibitor it was testing, leaving scientists to speculate about what went wrong
Computational chemistry is reemerging as a viable means of accelerating drug discovery, but it has a long way to go
Supercold atoms could lead to smaller beams of more atomic flavors for electronics and spectroscopy
A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly marine coatings, brought to you by C&EN and CAS