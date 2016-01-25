ACS Hosts International Chapters Summit

The second ACS International Chapters Summit took place on Dec. 13–14, 2015, in Honolulu. Representatives from 14 of ACS’s 16 international chapters gathered to exchange ideas, share best practices, and brainstorm ways to collaborate.
“ACS international chapters are important components to our global presence and have a unique opportunity to lead the transformation of the global chemistry enterprise with high-impact innovative, collaborative initiatives and to inspire the next generation of chemists and related scientists,” 2015 ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt told the attendees. The summit is organized every two years by the ACS Committee on International Activities (IAC) and the ACS Office of International Activities.
“It is almost unbelievable that when we convened the inaugural International Chapters Summit in 2013, we had only six chapters,” said H. N. Cheng, past-chair of IAC. “Today, we have representation from almost all of the 16 chapters as well as prospective chapters in Southwest and Northeast China. This speaks volumes to the enthusiasm and commitment of our members outside of the U.S. to play their part in shaping the future and energizing this noble profession.”
Topics addressed included officer roles and responsibilities, strategic planning, business development, motivating volunteers, planning successful events, and recruiting and retaining members. Representatives expressed interest in building partnerships not only with their fellow chapters, but also with ACS local sections and divisions.
For more information on establishing a chapter or getting involved in one, e-mail intlacts@acs.org.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
