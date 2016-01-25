Acorda Buys CNS Drug Firm Biotie

Acorda Therapeutics will pay $363 million in cash to acquire Finland’s Biotie Therapies, a developer of central nervous system drugs. Acorda will gain tozadenant, a small-molecule adenosine A2A receptor antagonist in Phase III clinical trials for treating Parkinson’s disease, and SYN120, a small-molecule 5-HT6/5-HT2A dual receptor antagonist for Parkinson’s-related dementia in Phase II trials. Ardsley, N.Y.-based Acorda plans to keep Biotie’s South San Francisco location and staff but is considering the future of the firm’s Finnish headquarters.
