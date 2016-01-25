Aesica Expands In Queenborough

Aesica, a British pharmaceutical chemicals firm, has relocated its development and clinical-scale manufacturing services business from Nottingham to Queenborough, England. The move allows the firm to provide a full range of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing and formulation services at the Queenborough site, which it acquired from Abbott Laboratories in 2007. In particular, Aesica says the site can manufacture solid and liquid dosage forms for Phase I to III clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter