Akzo, Kemira Boost Bleaching Chemicals

AkzoNobel has acquired the shares that it did not already own of hydrogen peroxide maker EkO Peroxide from partner OCI Enterprises. The nine-year-old venture is in Columbus, Miss. Akzo says the acquisition will fill out its business in the pulp and bleaching chemicals H2O2 and sodium chlorate. Kemira, meanwhile, says it has started a pre-engineering study to add capacity at its bleaching chemical plants in Äetsä, Joutseno, and Oulu, Finland, which make H2O2 and sodium chlorate. Demand is on the rise, the firm says.
