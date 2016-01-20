Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

China Continues Research Rise

Statistics: Report shows Asian R&D investment increasing while U.S. stagnates

by Andrea Widener
January 20, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Asia’s investment in science and engineering is continuing at a breakneck clip while the U.S. and European Union are failing to keep up with that pace, according to a new report on science worldwide.

The U.S. is still the leader in science spending and other measures of research dominance, according to Science & Engineering Indicators 2016, a main source of international research and development data. But that lead is narrowing.

China has increased its science investment at an average rate of 19.5% a year during the last decade. By contrast, U.S. spending increased just 4.5%, largely driven by industry spending because federal research funding is falling.

The U.S. shouldn’t be afraid of improving research abroad, says Kelvin Droegemeier, vice chair of the National Science Board, the National Science Foundation’s policy arm and publisher of the report. “There is plenty of room for lots of players,” he says.

But the U.S. could soon fall behind, Droegemeier adds. “It really is about U.S. competitiveness.”

One example is in education. In China, 49% of all bachelor’s degrees are awarded in science and engineering, far outpacing the number awarded elsewhere. For now, the U.S. continues to dominate doctoral degree education—awarding 36,900 science and engineering PhDs each year—and it continues to be the destination for top international graduate students.

Another involves knowledge-intensive industries. The U.S. and the EU dominate overall. But in the important high-tech manufacturing sector, China was responsible for 27% of production worldwide, just slightly behind the U.S. at 29%.

The decline in U.S. federal R&D investment has hurt universities that perform most basic research that leads to new instruments and products, says Dan Arvizu, chair of the science board. “That won’t get done unless the government and the agencies continue to make those kinds of investments.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Proposed budget for US science agencies short by $7 billion
CHIPS and Science bill would boost science funding
China may have pulled ahead of US in race for top spot in global science R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE