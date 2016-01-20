Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chromium-Nitrogen Complex Wins Bonding Triple Crown

Organometallics: Chemists make first metal complex containing single, double, and triple nitrogen bonds

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 20, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Aaron Odom
The Odom group’s chromium-nitrogen complex joins the Schrock group’s tungsten-hydrocarbon complex as an example of a transition-metal complex with three types of ligand bonds.
A set of structures depicts tungsten and chromium complexes with single-, double-, and triple-bonded ligands.
Credit: Aaron Odom
The Odom group’s chromium-nitrogen complex joins the Schrock group’s tungsten-hydrocarbon complex as an example of a transition-metal complex with three types of ligand bonds.

In 1978, David N. Clark and Richard R. Schrock of Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported an unusual tungsten alkyl-alkylidene-alkylidyne complex. It was notable for being the first transition-metal compound containing single, double, and triple metal-ligand bonds in the same molecule. The “yl-ene-yne” complex was one of a string of complexes Schrock and his colleagues made that contributed to Schrock’s Nobel Prize-winning olefin metathesis research.

Fast-forward to 38 years later, and Evan P. Beaumier and Aaron L. Odom of Michigan State University and their colleagues are now reporting the first nitrogen analog of the yl-ene-yne complex, a chromium amido-imido-nitrido complex containing single, double, and triple metal-nitrogen bonds in the same molecule (Chem. Sci. 2016, DOI: 10.1039/c5sc04608d).

“Iconic molecules in metal-ligand multiple-bond chemistry come along infrequently, and with this chromium system, the Odom group gives us an important new milestone,” comments MIT inorganic chemist Christopher C. Cummins. Such linkages are important in metal complexes to enable diverse reactions, including olefin metathesis, C–H bond activation, and dinitrogen cleavage, Cummins says.

The team made the complex by using the strong base potassium hydride to deprotonate one amido linkage in a nitrido tris(amido) chromium complex, forming the imido ligand. Besides the unusual bonding, the new complex displays unusual reactivity, with electrophiles attacking both the imido and nitrido nitrogen atoms.

The chromium complex is part of a larger project by the Odom group to use nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to define ligand-donor parameters for high-valent metals. Odom explains that these parameters can be used to develop new catalysts for olefin poly­merizations and other processes. But the research took an unplanned side trip when the team realized it had an opportunity to make the amido-imido-nitrido complex.

“I think scientists should be allowed to go exploring every now and then to see what they find, even if they can’t tell you why they decided to wander that direction,” Odom says. “In this case we were in the neighborhood, so we dropped by.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists make first Re-Zn-Zn-Re molecule
More On Multiple Bonding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrenium Ligand Fills A Carbene Gap

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE