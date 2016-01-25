Earl Wayne Baker

Baker, 86, died on June 22, 2015, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
“Earl perfected the mass spectrometric analysis of petroleum porphyrins. His synthesis of deoxophylloerythroetioporphyrin gave the field of organic geochemistry a requisite standard. Earl authored many scientific papers, including numerous from the Deep Sea Drilling Project. His students, myself included, noted one thing about Earl’s zest for and style of teaching. When one asked him a question, rather than just giving you a straight, rather perfunctory answer, he would lead you to the answer. The student then gained a much better appreciation of the subject matter.”—J. William Louda, colleague and friend
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, Florida Atlantic University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Montana State University, 1952; Ph.D., chemistry, Johns Hopkins University, 1964
Survivors: wife, Alma; daughters, Janet Baker-Rosen, Linda Russ, and Susan Weiner; and five grandchildren
