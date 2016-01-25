Elevance Advances Metathesis Route

Elevance Renewable Sciences, an Illinois-based start-up that uses metathesis to convert natural oils into specialty chemicals, says it has scaled up what it calls a “second generation” of metathesis technology. Dubbed ethenolysis, the technology reacts oils with ethylene using molybdenum and tungsten catalysts based on those developed by Chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard Schrock and made by the Swiss firm XiMo. The trial was partially funded by Versalis, which is developing a plant in Italy to react butene and natural oils, and the United Soybean Board.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter