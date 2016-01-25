Grant R. Krow

Krow, 73, died on March 26, 2015, in Philadelphia.
“Krow had many passions, including the environment. After hearing Linus Pauling speak, he integrated environmental connections into every class he taught, emulating Pauling’s antinuclear work.”—Jessica Krow, wife
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, Temple University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Albright College, 1963; Ph.D., chemistry, Princeton University, 1967; J.D., Temple University, 1978
Survivors: wife, Jessica; sons, Ethan and Christopher; and two grandchildren
