Janet Ollinger

Ollinger, 68, died on July 17, 2015, in Chalfont, Pa.
“Janet became the first woman Ph.D. chemist in Rohm and Haas’s research division. She was awarded nine patents. As a regulatory manager, she led a multicompany project in the agricultural fungicide area, which resulted in millions in annual sales and saved Rohm and Haas and other companies hundreds of jobs. For that work, she was honored with the Chairman’s Award, the highest honor bestowed by Rohm and Haas.”—Kathryn G. Carlson, friend
Most recent title: president, Ollinger Consulting
Education: B.A., chemistry, University of Utah, 1969; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Illinois, 1974
Survivors: sister, Susan Ollinger Sneddon; brother-in-law, Murray; and three nieces
