John (Doyle) Britton

Britton, 85, died on July 7, 2015, in Minneapolis.
“Britton had a reputation as being a kind, gentle, and caring man, and he was a treasured professor in the department. He was also a Renaissance man: an athlete, lettering in water polo as an undergraduate at UCLA; a gentleman scientist; a lover of poetry and literature; a mountain climber; and a traveler. He will be dearly missed by his friends and colleagues.”—Eileen Harvala, communications coordinator, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, department of chemistry
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, UMN Twin Cities
Education: B.S., chemistry and mathematics, University of California, Los Angeles, 1951; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1955
Survivors: wife, Judy; daughters, Jenny and Mary Katherine; son, David; and three grandchildren
