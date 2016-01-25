John T. Yates Jr.

Yates, 80, died on Sept. 26, 2015, in Free Union, Va.
“He fell in love with science and chemistry as a young boy and always attributed his many accomplishments as a surface scientist to his students, postdocs, and colleagues at Pitt, UVA, Caltech, and the National Bureau of Standards.”—family of Yates
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Virginia; emeritus R. K. Mellon Professor of Chemistry & Physics, University of Pittsburgh
Education: B.S., chemistry, Juniata College, 1956; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1960
Survivors: wife, Kerin; sons, Geoffrey and Nathan; and six grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter