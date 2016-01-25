Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Merck & Co. Hosts Pharma Leaders Meeting

by Susan J. Ainsworth, special to C&EN
January 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

SHARED INTERESTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Susan Ainsworth
Pharma Leaders Meeting attendees participated in discussions about precompetitive collaborations.
A man gives a powerpoint presentation to a room full of people.
Credit: Susan Ainsworth
Pharma Leaders Meeting attendees participated in discussions about precompetitive collaborations.

For the 13th consecutive year, the ACS Pharma Leaders Meeting brought together the pharmaceutical industry’s chemistry research leaders to discuss issues and challenges of common concern.

Executives representing 12 companies attended the meeting, which was held Oct. 22–23, 2015, at Merck & Co.’s Rahway, N.J., facility.

Coorganized by Merck and ACS Industry Member Programs, this year’s meeting was again aimed at exploring areas of mutual interest and possible collaborations on precompetitive and noncompetitive issues.

With the common goal of accelerating drug development, the group explored the possibility of creating a consortium to share chemical building blocks and the potential benefits of sharing or commercializing tool compounds—highly selective chemical probes that help researchers determine the biological function of a given target.

Attendees also discussed the issues surrounding the creation of precompetitive compound collections. They deliberated over the scope of such an effort, ways to find noncompetitive space, and intellectual property considerations.

Another discussion centered on how companies within the pharma industry can collaborate and share structural data and computational model information without compromising their intellectual property. As part of these conversations, attendees asked if the pharma industry could do more to enable biotech firms, start-ups, and academics to help them boost discoveries. At the close of the conference, attendees created a list of actions and timelines aimed at addressing the proposed precompetitive collaborations forged during the event. As a neutral third-party convener, ACS will help facilitate these postconference activities.

During the conference, 2015 ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt and ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Connelly emphasized ACS’s commitment to supporting industry and industrial chemists and chemical engineers through the society’s newly enhanced Industry Member Programs. These programs include a recently revamped ACS Industry Insights newsletter, a new Industry Voices blog, industry-focused webinars, and networking events, summits, and other programming.

The next Pharma Leaders Meeting will be hosted by AbbVie on Oct. 13–14.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck & Co. hosts 2024 Pharma Leaders Conference
Eli Lilly hosts 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE