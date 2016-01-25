Norman Dyson

Dyson, 77, died on Oct. 10, 2014, in Palo Alto, Calif.
“A Manchester United fan since his youth, Norman loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time over the years playing soccer with Palo Alto Soccer Club, camping, backpacking, fishing, skiing, and traveling with family and friends. Two of his favorite sayings were ‘Games are meant to be played’ and ‘Life is meant to be lived,’ and indeed he did both.”—Stephen Dyson, son
Most recent title: research chemist, Roche
Education: B.Sc., chemistry and physics, University of Leeds, 1959; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Leeds, 1962
Survivors: sons, Stephen and Matthew; and three grandsons; wife, Elaine, died on Nov. 15, 2014
