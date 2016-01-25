Novozymes Splits Off Biopharma Unit

Enzyme maker Novozymes has separated its biopharma business into a separate subsidiary called Albumedix, which makes albumin, a protein occurring in human blood. Its recombinant albumins are used to stabilize drugs and vaccines. Albumedix will have “the best possible growth conditions” as a stand-alone unit, Novozymes says. The 100-person company plans to start clinical development of Veltis, an albumin-based technology used to extend the half-life of pharmaceuticals.
