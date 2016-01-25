Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Patent Picks: Marine Coating Technologies

A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly marine coatings, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

by Mitch André Garcia
January 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
As ships travel through the seas, they accumulate barnacles and sea slime on their hulls, making them less fuel efficient.
An image of barnacles on a ship.
Credit: Shutterstock
As ships travel through the seas, they accumulate barnacles and sea slime on their hulls, making them less fuel efficient.

Marine organisms such as algae, bacteria, and barnacles can grow on the hulls of ships, creating drag and making the vessels less fuel efficient. So shipbuilders apply coatings to the metal hulls to try to frustrate these biological hangers-on. In 2008, the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization banned paints containing tributyltin, a formidable biocide, because they often leach the toxic compound into the environment. Ever since, paint companies have searched for the perfect coating that can deter sea life from attaching to vessels without harming the environment. Using polymer science, nanotechnology, and materials science, some researchers have developed nonbiocidal coatings that repel sea creatures solely by the physical and chemical properties of the coatings. Other researchers have incorporated environmentally friendly antifouling agents into marine paints. Here, we highlight three advances in environmentally friendly marine coatings from the databases of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS).

 

Jump to Topics:
- Zwitterionic Polymer Prevents Cell Adhesion
- Shearing Barnacles With A Hydrophobic Polymer
- Capsaicin Spray Paint Repels Shellfish

Top

Zwitterionic Polymer Prevents Cell Adhesion

One known way to prevent proteins and cells from attaching to ship hulls is to coat them with zwitterionic polymers. These polymers, which contain multiple positive and negative charges, achieve their antifouling properties by strongly attracting a layer of water molecules that block organisms’ access to a hull’s surface. But zwitterionic polymers often form soft hydrogels in water, decreasing their mechanical integrity. To increase the stability of such coatings, James H. Wynne and Peter N. Coneski of the Naval Research Laboratory created a zwitterionic polyurethane material derived from carboxybetaine (US 20150353474) that behaves as a hydrogel only at the coating’s surface, not throughout its bulk. The polymer becomes zwitterionic after treatment with a strong base. The base-catalyzed reaction is diffusion-controlled, so the researchers can control how much of the coating becomes soft. Wynne tells C&EN that they have tested the polymer’s effectiveness under maritime conditions and have found that it works on a large variety of marine-fouling organisms.

Top

Shearing Barnacles With A Hydrophobic Polymer

Hydrophobic polymers, such as poly­dimethylsiloxane (PDMS), don’t allow marine organisms to attach themselves firmly to ship hulls. This allows the drag created as the ships move through the water to easily knock off the organisms. However, PDMS is soft and rubbery and it easily wears off with time. These physical properties have prevented the polymer from finding broad utility as a marine antifouling coating. Dow Global Technologies scientists Paul J. Popa, Yanxiang Li, and Hongyu Chen have overcome these limitations by improving the mechanical properties of PDMS-based coatings through covalently bonding polyurethane to the material (US 20150307745). They synthesized their polymer by reacting isocyanate-functionalized PDMS and polyurethane polymers with the help of a small-molecule linker, Dow’s DWD 2080. To determine whether the new PDMS-based coating could help shear sea critters off ships, the researchers performed a pseudobarnacle pull-off test. The test involves gluing a 10-mm aluminum rod to a surface coated with their PDMS-based polymer and measuring the amount of force it takes to pull it off. Under all conditions reported, the forces required were within range of the shearing forces created by a ship traveling through the sea.

Top

Capsaicin Spray Paint Repels Shellfish

Benming Li, a scientist at Qingdao Wuwei Insulation Materials Co., invented an easy way to add antifouling properties to a metallic ship: spray-paint chili powder (CN 104549961). The mixture contains typical water-resistant paint compounds such as fluorinated acrylate, silicone rubber, and propylene glycol. Li then adds a concoction of various antifouling agents including cinnamic acid, tannic acid, and capsaicin—the spicy compound in chili peppers. Laboratory tests showed that shellfish and single-celled protists did not attach to spray-painted metal surfaces. Additionally, Li reports that the coated metal surfaces were resistant to rust and corrosion.

Mitch Garcia wrote this month’s Patent Picks in collaboration with CAS. This feature reports on trends CAS scientists observe from patents in CAS databases. Please send comments and suggestions to patentpicks@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bioadhesive for sticking sensors on squishy squid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seeking nontoxic coatings to keep ship hulls clean
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Flexible ceramic aerogel withstands extreme heat and cold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE