PotashCorp Shutters New Mine

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan is indefinitely suspending operations at a new potash mine in New Brunswick, Canada. The fertilizer company spent nearly $2 billion building the mine, meant to replace an older facility, and had been ramping up production. The firm blames plummeting potash prices and high costs relative to its facilities in Saskatchewan. It will lay off about 430 people and keep a crew of about 35 on-site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter