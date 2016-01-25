Tianjin Pushes Out Hazardous Firms

The Chinese city of Tianjin has ordered the closure or relocation of 85 companies operating in its Binhai port district, which was the scene of two huge explosions in August that killed 173 people. The order follows the inspection of 583 companies that produce or handle chemicals, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Tianjin also has put together a “digital risk map” showing 309 companies that produce, store, or handle dangerous goods, Xinhua reports.
