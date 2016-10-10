Allergan licenses AstraZeneca drug

Allergan will pay $250 million up front and up to $1.3 billion more in milestone payments over 15 years for rights to the AstraZeneca anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody MEDI2070. AstraZeneca will pay one-third of the money it receives to Amgen, its partner in developing MEDI2070. The antibody is in Phase IIb clinical trials for treating Crohn’s disease and is ready to enter Phase II trials for ulcerative colitis. AstraZeneca says the target diseases fall outside its focus areas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter