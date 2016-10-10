Advertisement

October 10, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 40

Although manufacturing fraud remains possible, Chinese firms have upgraded their processes to meet stricter U.S. regulations

Volume 94 | Issue 40
Medicinal Chemistry

Making heparin safe

Although manufacturing fraud remains possible, Chinese firms have upgraded their processes to meet stricter U.S. regulations

C&EN profiles ICCAS, one of China’s leading chemistry institutes

By all measures, the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences is a rising star

Why efforts to block invasive aquatic species aboard ships are off to a rocky start

Despite ratification of a maritime treaty, confusion still reigns over how to comply

  • Antibiotics

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of nanotechnology

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry behind the nanotechnology in products around your house.

  • Business

    Tokuyama gives up on Malaysian silicon plant

    Japanese firm joins Dow Corning in abandoning a polysilicon facility in the face of oversupply

  • Business

    New chemical firms debut on the New York Stock Exchange

    Activist investors played a behind the scenes role in formation of two new specialty chemical firms

Science Concentrates

Materials

Triggerless shape-shifting polymers

Time-dependent transformations are encoded in a network of hydrogen bonds

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Sticky problems: Unsealed election ballots and paying twice with tacky currency

 

