Making heparin safe

October 10, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 40
Although manufacturing fraud remains possible, Chinese firms have upgraded their processes to meet stricter U.S. regulations
Cover image:
Credit:
Although manufacturing fraud remains possible, Chinese firms have upgraded their processes to meet stricter U.S. regulations
By all measures, the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences is a rising star
Despite ratification of a maritime treaty, confusion still reigns over how to comply
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry behind the nanotechnology in products around your house.
Japanese firm joins Dow Corning in abandoning a polysilicon facility in the face of oversupply
Activist investors played a behind the scenes role in formation of two new specialty chemical firms
Time-dependent transformations are encoded in a network of hydrogen bonds