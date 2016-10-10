Ammonia plant opens in Louisiana

Incitec Pivot’s Dyno Nobel business has opened an $850 million ammonia plant in Waggaman, La. At a dedication ceremony, Incitec Chairman Paul Brasher called the ammonia plant the first to be built in Louisiana in more than 25 years. It’s also the first in a spate of ammonia plants intended to take advantage of low-cost natural gas raw material in the U.S. Ongoing projects include Invista’s in Victoria, Texas; Koch Nitrogen’s in Enid, Okla.; and a BASF-Yara project in Freeport, Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter