Axyntis acquires 3M chemical site

Axyntis, a French contract manufacturer, has acquired 3M’s fine chemicals business in Pithiviers, France. The business includes two active pharmaceutical ingredient plants and a final-dose drug manufacturing facility. It also brings a 1,000-m2 R&D facility and a similarly sized quality-control lab. The roughly 60 employees working at the site will be transferred to Axyntis’s Orgapharm division, which operates in the same industrial area. Axyntis CEO David Simonnet says he plans to find a partner to operate the final-dose plant.
