BASF will build vitamin A plant

BASF is planning a new vitamin A facility at its headquarters site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Set to open in 2020, the plant will increase the firm’s annual capacity for the vitamin by 1,500 metric tons, equal to 2.8 million international units of vitamin A acetate. BASF calls itself a worldwide leader in vitamin A production, marketing it for animal and human nutrition as well as cosmetic applications.
