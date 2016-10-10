Carrick launches to conquer cancer

Backed by $95 million in funding, Carrick Therapeutics has launched with the lofty goal of becoming the leading oncology company in Europe. The biotech start-up has yet to provide substantive details on its scientific strategy but says it will build a portfolio of first-in-class treatments that target the most aggressive and resistant forms of cancer. Carrick has R&D teams in Oxford, England, and Dublin that are working on three therapeutic programs. It intends to expand its pipeline through academic and pharma partnerships.
